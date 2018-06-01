Second Eccles home invaded by bandits in the space of 24hrs

Police are now hunting two men who reportedly stormed into an Eccles, East Bank Demerara home during the wee hours of Thursday morning and robbed it’s occupants of an undisclosed sum of cash and valuables.

The victims have been identified as Krista Vicente, 29, Mohamed Zameer Bana, 30, and Prathish Madan, 19, all of “EE” Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

According to information received, the victims secured their home at around 00:00hrs on Thursday morning before retiring to bed.

However, it is alleged at about 02:30hrs, two armed bandits broke into the home and kicked open the victims’ bedroom doors.

The perpetrators proceeded to hold the trio at gunpoint, while demanding that they turn over their cash and valuables. However, after they did not receive any, the suspects became irritated and tied Bana’s feet with a belt and his hands with a shirt.

Madan’s hands and feet were also bound, and the three victims were gathered in the same bedroom.

INews understands that the bandits then ransacked the entire house before making good their escape with three Movado wrist watches, one gold wedding band, one Samsung Galaxy S6 mobile phone, one Samsung Galaxy S7, one Amazon Tablet, and one Dell laptop, among other valuables.

Inspections at the scene revealed that the men gained entry into the home through a “high lighter” window located on the lower flat.

Just one day earlier, five armed bandits invaded the home of a 56-year-old businessman and a 48-year-old assistant manager during the wee hours of Wednesday morning in Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Similar to the Thursday’s robbery, the assailants then used paper tape and cloth to tie their victims’ hands and feet, before demanding that they turn over their cash and valuables. after collecting the items of value, the men proceeded to ransack the entire house.

After some time had passed, the bandits then fled the scene, leaving their victims bound.

Also similar to Thursday’s robbery the bandits reportedly gained entry into the home through a window which is located on the lower flat and leads to the washroom. The said window was reportedly removed.

Investigations are currently ongoing.