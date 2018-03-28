Seawall shooting: Investigation into killings launched- President

President David Granger, this morning (Wednesday) told media operatives that the National Security Committee has instructed that an investigation be conducted into the killing of three suspected bandits at the Kingston Seawall road by police officers.

“We have ordered an investigation into the circumstances under which the men came to be killed and I believe some action will be taken to have the file sent to the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] to determine whether there is any blameworthiness in the death of the persons” the President said at the sidelines of an event at Sate House.

Deflecting from the criticisms that his Government has been silent since the incident occurred, Granger posited that “we are not silent. The response that we have made is decisive and effective. The Commissioner of Police has received clear instructions about the investigation. Even if such instructions were not necessary, he should be proceeding with those”.

On March 15, 2018, Dextroy Cordis also known as Dutty, of Grove, East Bank Demerara, Kwame Assanah, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara and Errol Adams also known as Dynamite were fatally shot by officers of the Guyana Police Force in what was described as a foiled robbery attempt.

Hours after the shooting to death of the three men, the police in a statement related that the men were followed by an unmarked police vehicle after they were seen trailing a customer who had left the Scotia Bank on Robb Street, Georgetown.

The police claimed that in the vicinity of the seawalls, the men in a black Toyota car opened fire on them during the attempted robbery and in retaliation, they returned fire fatally wounding them.

However, weeks after the incident occurred, a labourer claiming to be an eyewitness to the incident detailed a different account of what transpired from the statement issued by the police.

He was expected on Tuesday to be interviewed by a Senior Detective in the presence of his attorney, Nigel Hughes, on his statement that he shared with sections of the media, but did not turn up.

According to the police “Mr. Lyte’s Attorney-at-Law when contacted in relation to another matter informed the detective that his client needed another 24hrs. As his client has some issues to sort out.”