Scorpions sting Jaguars

0
105

– Chanderpaul hits classy 101

Shivnarine Chanderpaul scored his 13th List A century but it was not enough to prevent the Guyana Jaguars from going down to their second consecutive defeat in this year’s Regional Super50.

Playing their second match the Jaguars fell 41 runs short after they were bowled out for 208 chasing 249/8 made by the Jamaica Scorpions at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Shiv took 94 balls to get to the landmark hitting 12 fours and a six but needed support at the other end with only Raymon Reifer (25) and Anthony Bramble (29) offering any.

The veteran batsman rescued the Jaguars after they were in all sorts of trouble at 3/1, 4/2, 13/3 and 14/4 due to some hostile bowling.

Shiv ‘Tiger’ Chanderpaul goes high and hard over the on side at the Kensington Oval

The Jaguars never really recovered and it was just too much for the “Tiger” to do alone. However, he managed to keep his team in the hunt with partnerships of 77 with Reifer, 54 with Bramble and 44 with Steven Jacobs but when Jacobs went in strange circumstances in the 40th over the writing was on the wall.

Shortly after bringing up his century, Shiv edged behind to give Walton one of his five dismissals with the score on 199/9 in the 43rd over and the Scorpions were already celebrating their first points of the tournament. Their opening bowlers bowled with fire and shared eight wickets with Jerome Taylor capturing his second five-wicket haul at this level.

Earlier, the Scorpions won the toss and were out of the blocks immediately with Chadwick Walton taking a liking to the Jaguars opening bowlers. In the fourth over he lost his opening partner John Campbell which paved the way for his partnership with Jermaine Blackwood. They added 92 for the second wicket which set up the Scorpions to get to 249/8. In addition to 42 from Blackwood at the top of the order, Devon Thomas hit a breezy unbeaten 56 at the back end of the innings to give the Scorpions the momentum going into the break.

Jacobs, Reifer and Veerasammy Permaul picked up two wickets a piece but Jacobs’ spell was economical and he accounted for two big wickets to push the Scorpions back but only momentarily.

The Jaguars will meet the Marooners on Saturday at the same venue while the Scorpions will next be in action on Monday against the Pride also at the Kensington Oval.

The tournament continues today with Group A matches; at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground the Hurricanes take on the West Indies U-19’s from 09:00hrs while defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force open their campaign at the Coolidge Cricket Ground against the Volcanoes in the day/ night fixture from 13:30hrs. (Guyana Times Sports)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...