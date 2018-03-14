Scholarships to be granted for priority areas – Dept of Public Service

As the Public Service Sector awaits to absorb approximately one thousand scholars into the system within the next three to four years, from local institutions; the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Public Service (DPS) has announced that it intends to adjust the focus of training areas to benefit various sectors in need of transformation.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Permanent Secretary (PS) of the DPS, Reginald Brotherson noted that the Department is optimistic that that can “…rearrange and fix the jigsaw puzzle of a former poorly administered system to one of hope, inspiration and tremendous expectation”.

Brotherson further added “…the trajectory of Guyana’s overall development must allow our young, brilliant, intellectual minds the opportunity to further their education in other Universities such as those in the West Indies, in North America, and the United Kingdom at the full expense of the Government of Guyana through us the taxpayers”.

The PS noted that the department has developed an index of Universities they hope to target which will to enable them to effect informed decisions when awarding scholarships.

These awardees will be placed within sectors in the Public Service upon completion of their training. The priority areas of training are geared to match the intellectual talent of all Guyanese.

“Firstly, [we are] taking heave of what is best in the National interest and therefore expanding the pool of resources and at the same time having a cross-section of other skill sets available,” Brotherson said.

In this multidisciplinary approach, within the last three years, over one thousand students have benefited locally and in twenty-six countries globally from over two-hundred (200) fields of study.

Locally, students were awarded scholarships to over fifteen institutions across the country.

According to DPI, for 2018, the priority areas of focus at the University of Guyana will be Physics, Geography, Entrepreneurship, Mathematics, Applied Geology, Human Medicine, Information Systems, Sociology, Geological Engineering , Business, Finance, Clinical Psychology, Environmental Management, Agro-Technology, Procurement Management, Energy, Museum Archival Restoration, Sports Marketing, Mediation and Conflict Studies, Counselling Studies, Curriculum Development, Statistics, Development Studies, Human Resource Management, Record Management, Data Science, Communications, and Software Engineering.

At the Guyana School of Agriculture, priority areas that will be made available include Forestry, Animal Health and Veterinary Public Health and Agriculture at the Diploma and Certificate levels, DPI said.