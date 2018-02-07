Scenes from the opening of the GIPEX Summit and Exposition

The Inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Exhibition (GIPEX) was declared opened this morning by Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman in the presence of other Ministers of Government, diplomats and industry stakeholders.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed all participants who are in Guyana for the GIPEX Summit and Exposition on behalf of the Government of Guyana.

The Exhibition will be opened to the public on Friday, February, 9, 2018 from 4pm.

The following scenes were captured by INews photographer Carl Croker: