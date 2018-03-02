Home Uncategorized Scenes from the Indian Cultural Centre’s Phagwah Celebration
Op Ed: PPP delivered its pre-1992 promise of Constitutional Reform
By: Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP Attorney-at-Law Last week, the Stabroek news (2018.02.24) published a letter by Vishnu Bisram under the caption “Jagan and the PPP broke...
Uitvlugt Floods Update: Emergency Team dispatched to affeccted areas
An emergency team has been deployed by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure in the West Coast Demerara villages that were severely affected by flooding...
Op Ed: A Jaundiced Jeffrey
By: Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP Attorney-at-Law Last week, I examined how a democratic Constitution, with its checks and balances, poses a hindrance to authoritarianism. In order...
Region 9 DREO rape allegations: File sent for legal advice
Weeks after allegations of rape were levelled against the Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), the file has now...
Former Crime Chief had ordered use of one coffin for burial of victims’ remains
… controversial Lindo Creek CoI hears Former Crime Chief Seelall Persaud had ordered that the remains of the eight miners killed at Lindo Creek be...
‘Surreptitious moves’ to address Venezuelan threats is ‘not the way to go’- Jagdeo
THE words “threats to Guyana’s territorial integrity” from neighbouring Venezuela have finally been uttered – albeit tangentially – by President David Granger, according to...
Phagwah messages 2018
PPP/C As Guyanese at home and abroad, especially the Hindu community, prepare to celebrate the joyous festival of Holi or Phagwah, the People’s Progressive Party...
Uitvlugt homes, Leonora Hospital inundated by flood waters
By Michael Younge Several homes in Uitlugt, West Coast Demerara are currently inundated by flood waters this morning as a result of over topping and...