Scenes from Holi 2017

Inspire Inc at the National Stadium

Inspire Inc’s annual phagwah celebrations held yesterday at the National Stadium Providence, saw a massive crowd of Guyanese in attendance.

Yog Mahadeo the brain child of the annual event in his address to the crowd told them “Inspire Inc is proud to remind you that Phagwah the festival of colors

is about harmony and unity.”

He further asked the crowd to take some powder and throw it in the air in memory of the Indian ancestors since this is 100 years since the abolition of indentureship.

See more Carl Croker photos of this event below:

Indian High Commission

Holi was also celebrated in grand style on the Lawns of the Indian Cultural Center in Bel Air Georgetown just around 12.00 noon yesterday with songs and dance performances by a number of groups.

The program hosted by the High Commission of India had in attendance persons from the Diplomatic corps, current and past Members of Parliament and President David Granger who made brief remarks. The program hosted by the High Commission of India had in attendance persons from the Diplomatic corps, current and past Members of Parliament and President David Granger who made brief remarks.

The President said that that the celebration is even more joyful, this year as the nation commemorates the centenary of the abolition of Indian indentured immigration.

“Holi has been a source of solidarity and sustenance, during and beyond the period of indentured immigration… Holi has reinforced the link with the motherland and re-established cultural connections,” he posited.



High commissioner of India to Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingam in his address said among others things that Holi is not only a festival of colours but also a festival of love. “this is the day that you have the liberty to forget your mind for a while and do what your heart says” he said.

See more Carl Croker photos of this event below: