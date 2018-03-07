“Satan” freed of 2016 murder of ECD teen

…case dismissed due to insufficient evidence

The 29-year-old Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident who was accused of murdering a teenager on August 9 2016 was earlier today (Wednesday) freed of the charge.

Alvin Reid called “Satan” appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrate’s court and the case was dismissed on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence to proceed in the matter.

The body of 14-year-old Malika Hamilton was found on August 9 in the Hope Canal, ECD, and it was initially assumed that the teen had died from drowning.

However, family members had been adamant that the young girl’s demise was as a result of foul play.

Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, had conducted a Post Mortem (PM) Examination on the teen’s body a few days after its discovery in the canal and it was revealed that Hamilton had died of ‘asphyxiation’.

She was also said to have suffered from blunt trauma to her head and compression injury to her neck.

Shortly after, police, following a lead, found Ried, also called “Satan” hiding in a barrel in the Ann’s Grove cemetery.

It was noted that even though investigators spent several hours grilling the man about the incident he had continuously denied any involvement in the crime. (Ramona Luthi)