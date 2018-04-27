SARA building broken into, assets stolen, suspect remanded

Days after reportedly confessing to breaking into the State Assets and Recovery Agency (SARA) building and stealing a quantity of valuables, Mahesh Sarju was on Friday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge.

Sarju, of no fixed place of abode, appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly and plead guilty when the charge was read to him.

The court heard that on Tuesday last, Sarju forcefully gained entry into the SARA building on Main Street, Georgetown and carted off with one Del Laptop valued at $250,000, two hard drives holding a cost of $40,000 and one stereo handset costing $8,000- a total of $298,000 in property- belonging to Troy Bentic.

Bentic claimed that on the day in question, at around 17:00hrs, he secured his belongings before leaving the SARA office, where he is employed.

He noted that upon returning the following morning, he observed that the locks had been tampered with and that someone had gained unauthorized access into the building.

CCTV footage of the area later pinned the act on Mangru as he was positively identified. He subsequently confessed to investigators.

Mangru is said to be a known character to police and has had several other brushes with the law in the past.

He was remanded to prison and the matter is expected to continue on May 5, 2018.