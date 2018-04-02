Sand Creek beauty crowned Miss Rupununi Rodeo 2018

Seventeen-year-old Shanelle Thomas of Sand Creek, South Rupununi was crowned Miss Rupununi Rodeo 2018. Thomas was one of six beauties vying for the annual Miss Rodeo Queen title.

An aspiring nurse, Thomas won the rodeo pageant on Friday evening at the Takatu Hotel, Lethem Region Nine, in front of hundreds of patrons who had gathered to witness the annual event which forms part of the Rupununi Rancher’s Rodeo festivity.

Miss Sand Creek won the hearts of the audience with her confidence and eloquence, even from the introduction segment of the pageant, as she strutted out in her long booths and cowgirl hat. The Sand Creek resident is fluent in Wapishana, enjoys bird watching, horse riding and loves to eat fry tasso (beef) and farine.

The highlight of the night’s event was the ‘cowgirl wear’ segment, where the young ladies displayed their vaquero outfits. Samara Melville of Parishara and Subrina Albert of Karasabai, who were the first and second runners up respectively, dominated this segment with their stunning ensembles.

The other contestants represented Annai Village in the North Rupununi, Rokomuto South Pakaraima and Central Lethem.

The event was sponsored by Banks DIH, the Guyana Oil Company, Shantel’s Exotic creation and Trophy Stall.