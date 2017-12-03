Home Local News Sabotage suspected after Rahaman’s Park Christmas tree collapses
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
‘Don Dick’ execution: Police yet to identify a suspect
Police are yet to make an arrest in the murder of Roger Bunbury, who was gunned down on Friday morning while sleeping in a...
Vessel seized at Port Kaituma a “modernised boat” – Police
Acting Crime Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Williams has revealed that the vessel discovered in a creek at Annbisi River in Port Kaituma,...
$18M up for grabs as Digicel launches Christmas promotion
Digicel Guyana on Saturday launched its Christmas promotion at its flagship store at City Mall, Regent and Camp Streets, Georgetown. This promotion will see...
Sabotage suspected after Rahaman’s Park Christmas tree collapses
The annual Christmas tree light-up was nearly halted as sections of the structure came crashing down on Saturday morning in a suspected act of...
‘The journey to dystopia continues’ – Irfaan Ali on Budget 2018
As the dust clears from Budget 2018, the parliamentary Opposition has expressed criticism of the budget’s paucity of measures for social welfare and the...
GPL operating below industry standard
…energy expert says poor infrastructure crippling company’s ability to go renewable Guyana, in April 2016, signed the Paris Climate Change Agreement amidst public commitments to...
Panic onboard MV Sabanto being investigated
…after fears of vessel sinking in Essequibo River An alarming amount of water accumulated on the lower deck of the MV Sabanto on Thursday as...
Major road upgrades for Region Six underway
Several contracts were recently awarded for major road upgrades in Region Six, East Berbice, Corentyne. Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during a post-cabinet briefing at...
Outgoing German Ambassador lauds Guyana’s Protocol office
Guyana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs came in for praise during a reception to mark the change in Honorary Consul of Germany to Guyana. On Thursday...
Over 100 children feted during Christmas programme in Leguan
Over one hundred Leguan children were feted, as the Ministry of Social Protection launched its annual Christmas programme to usher in the festive season...