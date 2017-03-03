Home Entertainment Rupununi Music and Arts Festival for Thirst Park on Saturday
Rupununi Music and Arts Festival for Thirst Park on Saturday
Plans are moving apace for the hosting of the Rupununi Music and Art Festival, dubbed “Georgetown Connection” and billed for Thirst Park on Saturday. The...
Bill for new Petroleum Commission for National Assembly
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman will table the Petroleum Commission Bill in the National Assembly shortly. The Bill will outline the regulations that...
ExxonMobil to invest US$5B in preparation for oil production by 2020
The Ministry of Natural Resources yesterday, facilitated a briefing on the developments of its oil production to members of the local media. ExxonMobil Country Manager,...
‘Known character’ wanted for murder of Top Cop’s brother
As investigations continue into the stabbing death of the brother of Police Commissioner Seeall Persaud, a suspect has been identified as a known character...
M&CC going after businesses with undervalued properties
The cash strapped Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) says its going after those businesses which are underpaying rates and taxes, since the valuation...
Govt moves to close more sugar estates
…as workers decry hardships As Government considers its options moving forward in regard to the cash strapped Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), more estates are expected...
Ex-officer charged for Rio Night Club murder of teenager
Several months after a West Ruimveldt teenager was gunned down at the popular Rio Night Club, an ex-police officer was today arraigned for the...
Court has jurisdiction over parking meter case- Justice Reynolds
..to rule on Monday whether paid parking will be placed on hold Justice Brassington Reynolds today ruled against the application made by Attorney-at-law Roger Yearwood...
IAC calls on Govt to publicly state plans for ‘distressed’ sugar workers
The Indian Action Committee (IAC) today said it is extremely concerned with the 'distressed state' of the sugar industry in Guyana in light of...
Cabinet greenlights 20 contracts to improve drainage systems, security
Minister of State Joseph Harmon said that Cabinet has approved the award of contracts by procurement entities today at the Post Cabinet Press Briefing....