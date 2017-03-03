Rupununi Music and Arts Festival for Thirst Park on Saturday

Plans are moving apace for the hosting of the Rupununi Music and Art Festival, dubbed “Georgetown Connection” and billed for Thirst Park on Saturday.

Dave Martins

The main reason for the Festival being held in Georgetown is to give Guyanese on the coastland an opportunity to taste some of what the Rupununi has to offer in terms of song, dance, poetry and craft among other attractions.

Barbados’ youngest Calypso Monarch and nine-time winner of the title, The Mighty Gabby, will be headlining the one-day event with other scintillating performances coming from Guyana’s finest in music, spoken word, comedy and dance.

Feed the Flames

Renowned Calypsonian Dave Martins and friends will spearhead the local team. Martins who is known across the Caribbean as the leader and songwriter of the popular Tradewinds band will be supported by rock band, Feed the Flames, along with other artistes such as Collage, Nachgana Academy of Dance, Chuckie and Gavin Mendonca, the Surama Cultural Group, Adrian Green and many others.
International Guyanese flautist Keith Waithe will also make a special appearance.

Nachgana Academy of Dance

Apart from music, dance and poetry, there will be the display of art and craft, along with a book sale and games among other interactive activities.
The Rupununi Music and Arts Festival was first held at Rock View, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) back in 2013. However, the 2017 festivities are planned for the Manari Ranch, Region Nine from August 18-20.

Surama Cultural Group3

Among the events sponsors are Giftland Mall, Republic Bank, Guyana Tourism Authority, Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana and NAMILCO Inc.  Tickets for the event cost $1000. According to a Guyana Times report, the show will commence at 15:00hrs and will conclude at midnight.

