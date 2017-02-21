Rupununi Music and Arts Festival comes to Georgetown

The Rupununi Music and Arts Festival will be coming to Georgetown and according to Festival Director, Dr Bob Ramdhanie, including Georgetown in the programming has been integral to the Festival’s strategic plan since its inception. He said too that this will be the first of many events to be staged annually in Georgetown.

The event, which promises to be exciting, entertaining, fun-filled and affordable, will be staged at Thirst Park, (Banks DIH) in Georgetown on Saturday, March 4. According to a release from Banks DIH, artistes from Barbados, St Vincent and the United Kingdom will join forces with artistes from Guyana to share some ‘festival slices’ and celebrate life. The “Georgetown Connection” promises to be an exciting entertainment event with food and fun for the whole family.

The Mighty Gabby, the youngest ever and nine-time Calypso Monarch of Barbados will headline the weekend. His international hits include “The List”, “Jack”, “Boots”, “West Indian Politician”, “Emmerton” and many more. Dave Martins and Friends will spearhead the local team and will be amply supported by the popular, vibrant, rock band, Feed the Flames plus Collage, Nachgana Academy of Dance, “Chuckie & Gavin Mendonca”, Surama Cultural Group and many others.

Additionally, international Guyanese flautist Keith Waithe will make a special appearance at the event. The organisers have assured that “Georgetown Connection” will provide a slice of what patrons can expect in August, at the Rupununi Music and Arts Festival.

The Rupununi Music and Arts Festival which is a world-music, camping-based festival began in 2013 at Rock View, Annai and will be moving this year to a new location – Manari Ranch, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) for this year’s festival from August 18-20.

The Festival, including the Georgetown Connection event, is supported by the Government, Private Sector and NGO partnership, including Banks DIH Ltd, Rent-a-Tent, Giftland Mall, Republic Bank, Cara Lodge, Silverbait Design Inc, Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), THAG, Air Services Ltd, NAMILCO Inc, Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) and others.