Rupununi farmer get 3 years jail for planting 12 ganja plants

A Rupununi farmer was on Friday sentenced to three years in prison and fined $15,000 when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge of planting cannabis.

Kenneth Thompson plead guilty when the charge was read to him by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

The court heard that on April 18, 2018, Thompson, at Aruwai Village, cultivated 12 illegal plants suspected to be marijuana.

Thompson, in his confession, said that he and his brother planted the prohibited plants.

On the day in question, police, acting on intelligence information, conducted a search at the farmer’s premises, where the plants were found.

He was immediately taken into custody.