Ruimveldt man charged with possession of unlicenced gun, ammo

One of the men arrested by Police ranks on Sunday last and allegedly found to be in possession of a illegal firearm along with ammunition was on Tuesday charged with the offences.

Christopher Rogers, 28, of West Ruimveldt, denied the charges read to him which alleged that he had a .38 revolver along with five .38 ammunition in his possession while being unlicenced for same.

On the day in question, Rogers was reportedly stopped by ranks of the anti-patrol unit while traversing with four others in motorcar HC 4061 when he was allegedly found with the gun and ammo hidden in his pants crotch.

He along with the other occupants were arrested but he was later charged.

His Attorney, Dexter Todd in his bail application questioned why was his client the only one charged with the offence and refuted claims that the objects were found on Rogers.

He told Magistrate Judy Latchman that the gun and ammunition were reportedly found in the car which led the ranks to take all the occupants into custody.

However, Todd explained that since his client had a previous incident involving a Justice Officer, he alone was charged with the present offences.

Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore objected to bail being granted as a result of the prevalence and seriousness of the offences.