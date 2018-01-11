Route 44 minibus driver critical, passengers injured following accident

The driver of a route 44 (Georgetown to Mahaica) minibus is now critical, while his 15 passengers all received injuries after the minibus they were travelling in reportedly collided with a canter truck at the intersection of Sheriff Street and the Rupert Craig Highway.

According to the conductor of the minibus, 26-year-old Ryan Meusa, they were approaching the traffic light at the intersection of the Rupert Craig Highway and Sheriff Street when a truck which was allegedly coming at a fast rate in the opposite direction collided with the bus.

Meusa said that the impact caused the minibus to topple several times before coming to a halt in a nearby drain.

However, this publication was also told that the bus driver was reportedly speeding along the Sheriff Street road and tried to run the traffic light at the intersection when it collided with the truck.

It was reported that one of the passengers was pinned under the bus and had to receive assistance while the driver of the minibus, identified as Eusus Gentle was also rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was reportedly picked out of a nearby drain.

GPHC Public Relations Officer, Mitzy Campbell confirmed that there were no deaths and that some of the patients had to be transferred to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) since there were some reports of persons receiving broken bones and fractured limbs.