Route 44 bus driver robbed at gunpoint

A 35-year-old bus driver was early this morning (Wednesday) robbed of approximately $35,000 in cash and his bus keys after being ambushed by three armed males in the vicinity of the Route 44 mini-bus park at the Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as Marlon Bowen of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to reports received, the incident occurred at about 01:30hrs.

INews was told that Bowen, who is the driver of mini-bus BNN 1380, had just finished working and was counting his day’s earnings when he was approached by the three males from an eastern direction.

One of the perpetrators was armed with a handgun, the second was holding an “ice pick” and the other had a cutlass at his side.

The bandit with the handgun in his possession reportedly pointed same to Bowen’s head, and demanded that he turn over his cash and valuables.

Being fearful for his life, the driver immediately complied.

Another accomplice then reached over the victim and removed the keys to his mini-bus before they all fled the scene on foot heading in an eastern direction on to Regent Street, Georgetown.

The matter was quickly reported to the Brickdam Police Station and an investigation has been launched. (Ramona Luthi)