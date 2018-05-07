Ronchi, McClenaghan complete World XI squad

(ESPNcricinfo)-New Zealand’s Luke Ronchi and Mitchell McClenaghan have completed a World XI squad that will take on West Indies in the Hurricane Relief Twenty20 Challenge on May 31 at Lord’s.

The charity fixture has been given international status, which means wicketkeeper-batsman Ronchi makes a brief comeback, having announced his retirement from international cricket in June last year. More recently, Ronchi was the top scorer in the Pakistan Super League with 435 runs in 11 innings at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 182. The tally included a 19-ball fifty – the fastest in the league. Fast bowler McClenaghan, who had forgone a New Zealand central contact to pursue a future in T20 leagues, is currently playing for defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

“It is all for a worthy cause and it feels really good to see so many cricketers from different countries come together for such a reason,” Ronchi said. “To be playing a match which will see some of the very best in action together is a matter of great pride for me. I’m looking forward to seeing a packed house at Lord’s, supporting the relief effort, and an exciting game of cricket.”

Ronchi is the second wicketkeeper in the squad, behind India’s Dinesh Karthik. The squad, led by England’s Eoin Morgan, also includes Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Rashid Khan.

The West Indies side will be led by Carlos Brathwaite and will include Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Evin Lewis.The proceeds from the game will go towards the restoration of five cricket venues in the Caribbean that bore the brunt of the category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria.