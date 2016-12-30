Home Local News Rice sector declined by 12.7%
…Govt cannot maintain sugar industry − Agri Minister The financial challenges in the rice industry have continued as Agriculture Minister Noel Holder has announced a...
700,000 ounces of gold targeted for 2017
690,000 ounces of gold declared this year Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said, yesterday, that his ministry will be aiming for 700,000 ounces...
High-level meeting tomorrow on way forward for Wales Estate
Local News INEWS -
The Government has announced that a high-level meeting will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2016 to decide the way forward as it relates...
President orders revocation of Red House lease
-Says National Trust of Guyana to be housed at site - Occupants given 2 days to vacate premises President David Granger has ordered that...
Elderly man found decomposing in his home
The lifeless and decaying body of a 65-year-old man was discovered by residents this morning in a house located in the Paul Stewart Housing...
Bus terminal feasibility study ongoing- City Engineer
By Ramona Luthi In a collaborative effort between the Mayor and City Council and the Ministry of Infrastructure, a feasibility study is presently ongoing to...
Teen who crashed into 8-year-old charged
The teenager who caused the death of an 8-year-old on Christmas Eve was earlier today charged when he made his first court appearance in...
Lizzy’s back! Former PPP/C PM candidate rehired as consultant at Foreign Ministry
Former People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Prime Ministerial candidate, Elizabeth Harper, has been rehired by the APNU/AFC Government to lend her knowledge in specific fields...
Increase in security fee for departing passengers at CJIA from Jan 1
With effect from January 1, 2017, the Security Fee for departing passengers via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport will increase from $1,500 to $2,500. In...
Russia sanctions announced by White House
(CNN) President Barack Obama took unprecedented steps Thursday retaliating against what the administration described as "Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities," including sanctioning six Russian individuals and...