Home Local News Rice farmers call for establishment of development bank to ease burden
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Rice farmers call for establishment of development bank to ease burden
After several requests were made by rice farmers and residents of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) Agriculture Minister Noel Holder visited the area on Friday, and...
Flawed system at Go-Invest allowed for irregularities – says former CEO
In an effort to clear up misconceptions, former GO-Invest Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Keith Burrowes is responding to the forensic audit into his tenure...
Trump hints at Visa sanctions for countries that refuse deported ‘illegal’ immigrants
Just 49 days into his Presidency, US Head of State Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to get rid of undocumented...
UPDATE: English Sathya Sai Blues bhajan singer finds Guyana connection
…her ancestor was source of name for Buxton village Sathya Sai devotee Dana Gillipsie, who had adapted her singing of Blues to Bhajans after visiting...
Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan to fight in April
WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao will fight Great Britain's Amir Khan on 23 April. The bout has been arranged after Pacquiao's followers on Twitter...
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61
(CNN) Actor Bill Paxton, whose extensive career included films such as "The Terminator," "Aliens" and "Titanic," has died, a representative for his family...
60-yr-old Bella Dam resident dies in WBD accident
- driver arrested, found to be above the legal alcohol limit Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred of 19:00hrs last evening on the...
Suspect wanted for series of armed robberies shot by Police
A twenty-four year old male suspect who is wanted in connection with several armed robberies on the West Bank of Demerara, is presently under...
No proof of improvements in Guyana – TIGI
…score lacks statistical significance Government should hold back on its self praises over Guyana’s recent rank in the world, with respect to the Transparency International’s...
ScotiaBank suffers $243M in loan loss expenses last year
… slashes non-performing loans by 50 % ScotiaBank Guyana has managed to cut its losses from loans, including bad loans by almost half when comparisons...