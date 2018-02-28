Revolver with serial number erased found in Supply, EBD

Police, acting on information received on Wednesday morning, visited a location in Supply on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) where a revolver without ammunition was discovered.

The discovery was made at around 08:15hrs.

This publication understands that a person in the area observed a bag on a fence and upon inspecting, found a .38 revolver.

He immediately contacted the police who responded promptly.

According to the police report, the revolver’s serial number had been erased.

Nevertheless, this publication was informed that, the weapon was lodged and will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether it has been used in the commission of any crimes in the past.