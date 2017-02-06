Home Local News Retired pilot injured after speeding car slams into his motorcycle
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Retired pilot injured after speeding car slams into his motorcycle
Local News INEWS -
A retired pilot was injured following an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at the junction of Princess Street and Mandela Avenue, Georgetown,...
Patriots stun Falcons to win historic Super Bowl
Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots recover from record deficit to beat Atlanta Falcons By Jamie Strickland, BBC Sport The New England Patriots produced the greatest...
Queen marks 65 years on British throne with Sapphire Jubilee
London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to reign for 65 years on Monday. Her Sapphire Jubilee is being marked with ceremonial...
NARROW ESCAPE: Several persons including women, children escape death
as speeding minibus ends up in ditch Several persons including a woman and her children returning home from church miraculously escape death this afternoon...
Stakeholders encouraged to enhance businesses via ICT
Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes yesterday encouraged stakeholders and entrepreneurs to stop depending on traditional productive sectors and establish new Information and Communications...
Le Pen rails against globalisation
France election: Far-right's Le Pen says globalisation meant "manufacturing by slaves for selling to the unemployed'' (BBC) French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has launched...
Trump bid to restore travel ban rejected
(BBC) The US federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's request to reinstate a travel ban blocked by a federal judge on Friday. The...
Patriots, Falcons set for Super Bowl showdown
By Jill Martin, CNN On the surface, New England vs. Atlanta may not sound like the sexiest Super Bowl matchup. But today's game has the potential...
‘10 charities in 10 days’ initiative kick-started
- Digicel’s 10th anniversary As Digicel Guyana draws near in celebrating its 10th anniversary on February 14, the telephone giant has already started its celebrations...
‘GUYSUCO TAKEOVER’: Govt refuses to conduct social, economic assessments
Even as the coalition Government assured that no decision would be taken on the future of the cash-strapped and heavily indebted Guyana Sugar Corporation...