Retired Judge to probe Lindo Creek massacre

A former magistrate and judge was, on Wednesday morning, officially sworn-in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of eight miners at Lindo Creek in June 2008.

Donald Trotman, an 80-year-old Attorney-at-Law, was sworn-in during a simple ceremony held at the Ministry of the Presidency in the presence of Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and State Minister Joseph Harmon.

The CoI is expected to begin on Thursday (February 1 2018) and the deadline for completion of the inquiry is scheduled for April 2018.

Sometime between June 12 to 24 2008, miners, Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Compton Speirs, Horace Drakes, Clifton Wong, Lancelot Lee, Bonny Harry and Nigel Torres were shot and killed, and their bodies burnt at the Upper Berbice River mining camp which was being operated at the time by Leonard Arokium.