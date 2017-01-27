Republic Park home saved from being destroyed by fire

Quick response by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) resulted in a Republic Park home being only partially damaged after a fire erupted in one of the rooms in the upper flat of the two storey building.

The lot 461 Phase Two, Republic Park home is reportedly owned by persons who reside overseas, and was being rented to a mother and her two children.

The family, according to residents in the area, only moved in to the neighborhood approximately three weeks ago.

Based on information received, residents in the area became aware of the smell of something burning and upon inspection, smoke was seen coming from the wooden ceiling of one of the rooms in the concrete home.

Inews understands that some construction workers assisted the fire fighters to put out the fire. Additionally, the fire fighters were forced to break the door of the house since no one was at home at the time of the incident. Inews understands that some construction workers assisted the fire fighters to put out the fire. Additionally, the fire fighters were forced to break the door of the house since no one was at home at the time of the incident.

As such, only the rooms in the upper flat of the building were scorched.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)