Repeat offender remanded for robbery under arm charge

A repeat offender found himself before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts once more, this time charged with robbery under arm.

Antonio Maraj, 20 of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) denied the charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.

The charge alleged that he on November 2, 2017, at Durban Backlands, Georgetown while armed with a dangerous weapon, that is to say a gun, robbed Wes Matthews of one iPhone valued $65,500, one wallet valued $5000 and $5000 in cash.

Police Prosecutor Harris objected to bail revealing that the accused was positively identified by the Virtual Complainant (VC). He also noted that Maraj was before the Court charged with similar offences and committed this reported offence while on bail.

As such the Magistrate remanded the accused to prison to return on November 24, 2017.