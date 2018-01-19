Repeat offender charged with trafficking narcotics remanded

A repeat offender was brought before Magistrate Wonda Fortune on Friday morning charged with narcotics possession.

Leon Hussain, 31, a labourer of Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) denied that he was found to be in possession of 14 grams of cocaine and 134 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking on January 18, 2018.

According to reports received, ranks in the “C” Division swooped down on the home of the accused where the illegal drugs were reportedly discovered hidden in a basket.

As such he was cautioned, told of the offence and was later arrested and charged.

Hussain, who was also charged in 2015 for a similar offence and in 2016 for wounding, was remanded to prison to return on February 16, 2018.