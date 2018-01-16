Repeat offender charged with motorcycle theft

A man who served 56 months in prison for larceny was on Monday before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts again, this time for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

Randy Joseph, 34, of Country Road, Buxton denied that on January 8, 2018, at Waterloo Street, Georgetown he stole one motorcycle valued $245,000 property of Godfrey Abel.

Police Prosecutor Dellon Sullivan objected to bail being granted to the accused based on the seriousness of the offence.

He revealed that the Virtual Complainant (VC) went to Waterloo Street where he parked his motorcycle and went into a hotel.

However when he returned, his motorcycle was nowhere to be found and the matter was reported to the police.

A number of days later, the defendant was reportedly stopped on the said motorcycle with registration number CJ 664 and failed to provide the police with the relevant documents.

As such, he was taken to the Vigilance Police Station where he was charged with the offence.

Magistrate Judy Latchman remanded him to prison to return on January 29, 2018.