Repeat offender charged with attempted murder

Twenty five year old, Lisa Bobb charged multiple times before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for a series of offences was on Friday before the Chief Magistrate, this time charged with attempted murder.

The Lot 84 Campbellville Housing Scheme resident was heard screaming “If I had the chance to murder that b***h I would!” as she was being led out of the Courtroom of Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge of attempted murder against her alleged that, she, on February 14 2018 at Royal Drive Campbellville, Georgetown wounded Christel Bobb with intent to commit murder.

The Court heard that the Virtual Complainant (VC) and accused are cousins. They reportedly had several misunderstandings in the past.

However on the day in question, the VC had just returned home from taking her child to school when she was pounced upon by the accused who dealt her a stab to her left upper arm.

She was rushed to the hospital where she is presently hospitalised. The attack reportedly stemmed from another misunderstanding between the two from the night before.

Bobb was remanded to prison to return on March 2 2018.

The woman who was sent to be mentally evaluated on her last appearance at the Court has been a frequent offender since 2013.