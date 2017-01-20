Repeat offender charged with additional murder, armed robbery

… Implicated in murders of elderly rice farmers

Twenty-one- year-old, Jason Howard who was charged along with three others for the murders of the Good Hope elderly couple, Mohammed and Bibi Munir was today before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan yet again, facing an additional murder charge and three counts of robbery underarms.

The man was not required to plead to the murder charge but plead not guilty to the other charges at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that Howard of East La Penitence robbed Roopnaraine Boodhoo on October 1,2016 of $800,000 on North Road; Bibi Bacchus of $100,000 in Plaisance on November 6, 2016; and Sheik Sudesh of $35,000 in Queenstown on November 18, 2016.

He will return to the Sparendaam Magistrate Court for the matters on January 31 2017.

Howard, of Lot 250 East La Penitence, along with Curtis Vasconcellos, 23, of Albouystown, Sanjay George, Shamudeen Mohamed called ‘Milo’ and Joel Blair, were all arraigned for the murders of Good Hope rice farmers Mohamed and Jamilla Munir, who burnt to death after their house was set ablaze during a robbery attempt on April 17, 2016.

Reports are that Mohamed Munir, 75, and his wife, Jamilla Munir, 70, were secured in their bedroom in the heavily grilled house.

Residents said that the bandits scaled the veranda and cut the grill before smashing their way in through a glass door, however after they were unable to gain entry to the Munirs’ bedroom, the bandits apparently poured gasoline and lit a fire in front of the couple’s bedroom.

Neighbours said they were alerted by loud screams from the couple and the sound of gas bottles exploding.

Some residents also said the elderly man had phoned them and told them that bandits had invaded his property. He reportedly told someone to “save the two tractors” and residents drove them out of the yard. His Toyota Surf that was parked under the house was destroyed.

Howard is reportedly a repeat offender and has had many brushes with the law. (Ramona Luthi)