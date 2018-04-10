Repeat gold chain thief jailed

A repeat gold chain thief was, earlier today (Tuesday), jailed when he stood before Magistrate Annette Singh.

Thirty four year old, Devon Holder of Lot 942 Onderneeming, Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD) had a robbery charge read to him which alleged that, he, on April 5 2018 at the Stabroek Market area, robbed Komella Gibson of a gold chain valued $100,000 using personal violence on her in the process.

Holder denied that at around 16:25hrs on the day in question, he snatched the chain from the Virtual Complainant’s (VC’s) neck.

Police Prosecutor, Devon Goodman told the Court that the defendant reportedly attacked the woman by placing a knife at her neck while she was shopping, before he removed her chain. He allegedly dealt her several kicks and cuffs before he made good his escape.

However, it was also revealed that Holder had another pending matter before the Court.

He was previously accused of stealing another gold chain, this time from Rafeek Mohammed on January 9 2018 at said Stabroek Market.

According to Goodman, the VC and his wife were visiting a friend’s stall at the market when they observed Holder passing them a number of times.

He then proceeded to snatch the chain valued $530,000 but was later apprehended and charged.

On his first appearance in Court, he had denied that he committed the act. The Court was later informed that the defendant had made arrangements with the VC to pay back for the chain.

The Court heard that to date, Holder paid some $300,000 to Mohammed.

However, even though he continued to plead his innocence in both matters, Holder changed his plea and admitted to the crimes.

Magistrate Singh in handing down the sentence took into consideration that he did not waste the Court’s time further and the fact that $300,000 was paid to Mohammed.

As such, she sentenced Holder to two years in prison each on both charges, which are to be run concurrently.

After listening to the sentence, the defendant was heard saying “I don’t rob people, I am a family man”.