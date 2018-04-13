Relatives picket Linden hospital after maternity death

Seven relatives of Jennifer Gill, the 41 year old Amelia’s Ward, Linden woman who died at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) after delivering a healthy baby on March 19, today picketed the hospital as they continued claims that she was treated “poorly” prior to her death.

An immediate member confirmed that the family intends on taking legal action against the hospital, should they not receive answers.

Family and friends of the deceased who held placards bearing various slogans claimed that they were kept in the dark regarding the woman’s condition prior to and after her death and are alleging that the hospital was negligent.

Initial reports had indicated that Gill had required a C-Section delivery owing to her age and size of the baby, however hospital refuted this saying she was eligible for a normal delivery, which it facilitated.

The Hospital had launched an investigation into the matter and an official report sent the Chief Medical Officer and the Director of Regional Health Services.

The medical institution’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Farouk Riyasat had noted that based on his medical knowledge and facts of the report, he believed that Gill died after suffering a blood disorder, referred to as Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) which causes rapid blood loss and thinning, eventually leading to shock and kidney failure.