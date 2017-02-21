Region Nine REO interdicted from duty – Minister Bulkan

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan is disputing reports in some sections of the media that the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine, Carl Parker is still on the job.

Minister Bulkan was quoted by the Government Information Agency (GINA) earlier today as saying that Parker has been off the job for over one week, and that a replacement REO has since been installed.

According to GINA, Kerwin Ward, formerly of the Region Three Administration has assumed the responsibility of acting REO of the Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo region.

Ward has been with the Region Three Administration for over 20 years, and his last substantial position within the Region Three office was field auditor.

Parker was on Thursday, February 9, charged in the Georgetown Magistrates’ court, with sexual assault against one of the region’s elected officials.

Later that evening, Minister Bulkan had informed the media that following the institution of the charge against Parker, he would be interdicted from duty with immediate effect.

There were reports from members of the community, the Regional Chairman and sections of the media, that Parker was still on the job.