Region 9 village launches $5M Cassava Processing facility

Tiger Pond village, located in the Karasabai District, South Pakaraimas, Region Nine, recently commissioned a $5M Cassava Processing facility as part of its Community Development Project (CDP).

The processing facility, furnished with modern equipment, is producing cassava by-products such as cassareep, packaged cassava bread, farine, and tapioca.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, who declared the facility opened, lauded the villagers for being visionaries and investing in such a venture.

While it is a great investment, she reminded them that for the majority of Guyanese, cassava is not a main staple, hence, they (the villagers) need to seek markets before manufacturing the products in large quantities. Minister Garrido-Lowe also encouraged them to ensure the proper maintenance of the facility.

Minister Garrido-Lowe told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that “while most, if not all, Guyanese use the cassareep, the majority of them do not eat farine and the other foods. We would have to really work hard to introduce the farine to them. Right now, their main markets will be the surrounding villages and neighbouring Brazil”.

Only recently, the village of Karasabai commissioned its $5M CDP tourism project – the Kezeé Eco-Lodge.

The Community Development Project (CDP), which falls under the ambit of the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) is in its second phase; over 100 communities were selected to execute the project which includes venture in farming, agro-processing, aquaculture, poultry and cattle rearing, mining, village infrastructure including; construction of a village office and multi-purpose building, a village shop and museum, and transportation and tourism.

The project aims to strengthen entrepreneurial and institutional capacities of the village economy of Amerindian communities, improve linkages with the private sector to further develop value chains and strengthen institutional frameworks to support local economies.