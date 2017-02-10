Region 9 REO granted bail for sexual assault charge

The Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine was earlier today granted bail in the sum of $200,000 when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on a sexual assault charge.

It is alleged that Carl Parker, 53, of Cenotaph Boulevard, Lethem, Region Nine had sexually assaulted a young lady on June 13, 2016 at Yupukari, Central Rupununi, during a village outreach he had hosted.

Parker’s Attorney-at-Law, Jerome Khan told media operatives that the accused is a victim and his situation a “perfect political storm,” the intention of which is to have Parker removed from his position.

The REO’s lawyer noted that there are allegations that Parker was switching his support from APNU-AFC administration after he followed the procurement act and refused to award contracts to APNU-AFC supporters in Region Nine.

The matter was held in court today outside the view of the public for security reasons applicable to sexual offence cases.

Khan’s lawyer however, told media operatives, that he poked holes in the allegation made against his client, stating that the incident was only reported in December of 2016 and not when it had reportedly occurred in June.

The Defense Attorney said that he also informed the court that following this alleged assault, the virtual complainant maintained a friendly relationship with Parker, and even visited his home on many occasions.

Parker is expected to return to court on February 16, 2017.

He is not expected to return to work however, as Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan was quoted in other sections of the media saying that Parker will be removed form his post ‘with immediate effect’ after the charges were laid against him.