Region 9 DREO rape allegations: File sent for legal advice

Weeks after allegations of rape were levelled against the Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), the file has now officially been completed and the matter has been sent for legal advice.

Some two weeks ago, the accusations surfaced which stated the DREO, Sherwin Wellington, had raped one of his female colleagues while on a business trip to Karasabai on behalf of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC). However, since the initial report at the Lethem Police Station in excess of two weeks ago, there has been no word on the progress of the case.

On Thursday, Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis, who currently headed the Police’s F Division (Lethem and Interior Locations) confirmed that the file has indeed been completed. “Yes, the file is completed and it was sent for legal advice,” Adonis noted.