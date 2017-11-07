Region 8 man charged with rape of 13-year-old girl

A Region Eight man was on Tuesday charged with having sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl and appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Jacob Stanislas of Monkey Mountain, Region Eight appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, and denied the allegation against him.

The charge alleged that between October 1 and November 1, 2017 at said Monkey Mountain, the 20-year-old had sexual relations with a 13-year-old.

According to Stanislas’ attorney, Tiffany Jeffrey, her client was having a consensual relationship with the young woman.

However, her family members gained knowledge of such and reported the matter to the Police, which is the reason why Stanislas is being brought before the Courts.

The man was released on $250,000 bail and as a condition of his bail he was ordered to stay 50 feet away from the teen.

The case will continue on November 21.