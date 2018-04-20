Region 7 to get new, upgraded Water Supply Systems

Region 7 is slated to benefit from a series of new and upgraded water supply systems as part of continuous efforts to supply potable water access to outlying communities countrywide.

As a result, the Guyana Water Incorporated visited a number of villages in Region 7 on Tuesday with a view of providing a constant source of supply and treatment to those without.

During the visits which stemmed from a meeting between GWI and the Region 7 Democratic Council earlier in the day, it was noted that some of the existing water supply systems that were constructed approximately 5-8 years ago, need remodelling and reconstructing, due to their faulty nature and inability to produce water.

Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, who was accompanied by a team of senior officials, informed Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford and Regional Executive Officer Roderick Edinboro, that the Region currently lacks adequate water sources to supply all residents. This has forced GWI to provide a sectional delivery of water every other day.

He also highlighted that the Region’s terrain makes it difficult for certain villages to gain water access from the existing water treatment plant.

Attempts to drill additional wells have been unfruitful, since rock formations underground prevent drillers from accessing water.

New water sources for Four, Five Miles

GWI has engaged Phillip Augustin, a resident of Bartica, to access a spring on his property that has been a constant source of water supply to villagers in the past.

Augustin has agreed to enter into a contract with GWI, so that the water can be treated and a reservoir constructed before distribution to communities such as Four Miles.

In addition, GWI will be attempting to drill another well some distance from the spring, so as to ensure a sustainable supply to residents daily.

Four Miles has not been receiving an adequate supply of water due to its geographic location from the existing source.

During an outreach at the Four Miles Junction, Dr. Van West-Charles also pledged to provide first-time access to Five Miles, which depends mainly on rainwater. GWI will be examining the possibility of installing a reservoir at a nearby creek and a treatment system to supply the community of approximately 40 households with first-time potable water access.

The team of officials also met with residents of Byderabo who voiced concerns about air in the pipelines. GWI has committed to installing air valves along the distribution network to remedy the issue.

Mr. Bradford expressed gratitude to GWI for the efforts in expanding its reach across Region 7 and encouraged residents to support the utility in its quest to improve water supply services. (Modified from DPI)