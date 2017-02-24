Home Local News Region 4 Official admits Act wasn’t followed – PAC Chairman
Region 4 Official admits Act wasn’t followed – PAC Chairman
- 2015 audit report …as $34.7M in cheques found in safe Despite the strict regulations set out in the Fiscal Management and Accountability (FMA) Act 2003,...
Fasting diet ‘regenerates diabetic pancreas’
By James Gallagher Health and science reporter, BBC News website (BBC) The pancreas can be triggered to regenerate itself through a type of fasting diet,...
Hindus observe Maha Shivratri today
Dharmic Sabha extends greetings on this auspicious day The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha has extended Maha Shivratri greetings on this auspicious day consecrated for the...
Veteran Trade Unionist Kenneth Joseph dies after suffering stroke
Veteran Trade Unionist and General Secretary of the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), Kenneth Joseph, died at the Georgetown Public...
Chemical weapon VX nerve agent killed N.Korean leader’s half brother: Malaysian police
By Rozanna Latiff and Emily Chow | KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) VX nerve agent, a chemical the United Nations classifies as a weapon of mass destruction,...
EBB hire cars raise fares by more than 40 percent
– as operators bemoan road conditions Following failed promises by the Public Infrastructure Ministry to repair the East Bank Berbice (EBB) main access road, the...
Scenes from Mash 2017
Photos compliments of Carl Croker and Marceano Narine
Astronomers discover 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby star
(CNN) Astronomers have found at least seven Earth-sized planets orbiting the same star 40 light-years away, according to a study published Wednesday in...
Mexico rejects ‘unilateral’ US migration moves
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — Mexico vowed not to let the United States impose migration reforms on it as its leaders prepared Thursday to...
Excitement anticipated for Friday night’s Grand Prix
Group three driver Ravi Singh and his daughter Bridget Singh will be competing at the inaugural GT Motorsports’ facility at the Guyana Motor Racing...