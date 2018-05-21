Refunds for Dynamic Airways tickets to conclude on May 25

The process of disbursement of Dynamic International Airways refunds is progressing smoothly and will conclude this Friday May 25, 2018.

This is according to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, which had initially announced the commencement date of May 2, 2018.

The Ministry in a statement today said that more than 500 disbursements have been made to date and while there were a few hiccups, the overall process was laudable.

In January of this year, the Ministry initiated the process to access a bond for the sum of two hundred thousand United States dollars (US$200,000), which was lodged by Dynamic International Airways, LLC, in collaboration with their local handling agent, Roraima Airways Inc.

The Public Infrastructure Ministry had said that “the funds will be used to refund passengers in Guyana who purchased tickets to travel on the now defunct Dynamic Airways, provided that they have not been able to use the whole or part of same to travel.”

This publication was also informed that Roraima Airways Inc had submitted to the Ministry, a list of six hundred and nine (609) passengers who are eligible for the refund.

Dynamic Airways suspended its operations on October 3, 2017 to facilitate its re-organisation of its Chapter 11 Case under which the airline filed for bankruptcy.

In an issued statement, the airline had said that it remains committed to honouring all outstanding financial obligations whether to passengers, airport authorities or the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority.

See the Ministry’s full statement below:

The process of disbursement of Dynamic International Airways refunds is progressing smoothly and will conclude this Friday May 25, 2018.

According to Principal Assistant Secretary (General) Mr. Jason Duport, more than 500 disbursements have been made to date. He said that while there were few hiccups the overall process was laudable.

“We were particularly pleased with the conduct of members of the public,” Duport said. He continued, “Persons were respectful and followed procedure and we’d like to thank the members of the public for their patience.”

Meanwhile, persons who are yet to uplift their refunds are urged to do so by Friday. Passengers are reminded that refunds will be issued Mondays to Thursdays from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs and Fridays from 09:00hrs to 14:00hrs at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Accounts Department, Fort Street, Kingston.

Passengers are required to appear with:

Identification document (national I.D. card or passport only)

Proof of ticket purchase

In cases where an individual is appearing on another’s behalf, the following are required in addition to the above-mentioned documents:

Authorisation letter, with two signed witnesses, from passenger whose name appears on the list

Identification document (national I.D. card or passport only) of person uplifting the refund

Electronic copies of the list are also available on the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s website (www.mopi.gov.gy) and Facebook page.

Persons whose names do not appear on the list are urged to contact Roraima Airways or their travel agents.