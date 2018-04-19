Refunds for Dynamic Airways tickets to commence on May 2

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure says it will commence the process of refunds for tickets issued by Dynamic International Airways from Wednesday May 2, 2018.

In January of this year, the Ministry initiated the process to access a bond for the sum of two hundred thousand United States dollars (US$200,000), which was lodged by Dynamic International Airways, LLC, in collaboration with their local handling agent, Roraima Airways Inc.

The Public Infrastructure Ministry had said that “the funds will be used to refund passengers in Guyana who purchased tickets to travel on the now defunct Dynamic Airways, provided that they have not been able to use the whole or part of same to travel.”

This publication was also informed that Roraima Airways Inc had submitted to the Ministry, a list of six hundred and nine (609) passengers who are eligible for the refund.

Dynamic Airways suspended its operations on October 3, 2017 to facilitate its re-organisation of its Chapter 11 Case under which the airline filed for bankruptcy.

In an issued statement, the airline had said that it remains committed to honouring all outstanding financial obligations whether to passengers, airport authorities or the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority.

See today’s full statement with more details below:

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure will commence the process of refunds for tickets issued by Dynamic International Airways from Wednesday May 2, 2018. Refunds will be issued Mondays to Thursdays from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs and Fridays from 09:00hrs to 14:00hrs at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Accounts Department, Fort Street, Kingston.

Passengers are required to appear with:

Identification document (national I.D. card or passport only)

Proof of ticket purchase

In cases where an individual is appearing on another’s behalf, the following are required in addition to the above-mentioned documents:

Authorisation letter, with two signed witnesses, from passenger whose name appears on the list

Identification document (national I.D. card or passport only) of person uplifting the refund

Furthermore, to allow for smooth processing, passengers have been organised by dates, with a maximum of 80 persons being accommodated each day. Passengers who do not appear on their identified dates will be allowed to appear during the fall-back period, May 14, 2018 to May 25, 2018.

Electronic copies of the list are also available on the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s website (www.mopi.gov.gy) and Facebook page as well as Roraima Airways’ website (www.roraimaairways.com) and Facebook page. Passengers may also check with their travel agencies to confirm their appearance on the list.

The full list of passengers will appear this Sunday April 22, 2018 in the four daily newspapers. Passengers are urged to check for their names and date of appearance.

Passengers are urged to contact the Ministry of Public Infrastructure on 225-4023 or 227-5344 for more information.