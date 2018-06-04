Red Thread engages GPF on implementing Domestic Violence laws

Senior Members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) including Crime Chief, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams, met with Ms Karen De Souza and other representatives of Red Thread.

The discussion surrounded the “preliminary report” of a two-year project which commenced in 2016 focusing on “Engaging communities for improving implementation of Domestic Violence laws”.

According to the police, communities targeted were: Plaisance/BetterHope, La Parfaite Harmonie, Bartica, Lethem and Anna Regina.

During the research, police stations within the stated communities would have been observed as it relates to how members of the Force are dealing with domestic violence and other related matters.

This publication understands, from the discussion held, that both positive and negative behaviours and actions would have been observed.

It was highlighted that during the meeting those issues were addressed.



Moreover, the officers in attendance pledged to continue to focus on strengthening their collaborative efforts, in addressing Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, Sexual Offences and other aspects of crime prevention.