Recent blackouts due to localised faults, inclement weather – GPL

The Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), Natalie Yearwood-Pindar has stated that “localised faults” is the reason many areas across the country have been experiencing power outages over the past forty-eight hours.

Localised faults are basically issues which affect a small group of persons within a community, the Assistant PRO explained. “The faults that occurred would have been for a number of reasons including loose connections, problems with transformers and fallen poles” all due to inclement weather within the past week.

Once a report is received, a team is dispatched immediately to address the problem. When questioned as to whether these areas would have undergone maintenance, Pindar told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that maintenance is on-going, and the weather was the main cause of the blackouts.

The following areas are scheduled for maintenance between April 17-22, 2018, Unity Village, East Coast Demerara, Norton Street Lodge and its environs, Shiv Chanderpaul in Georgetown, Kitty, Campbellville, Newton, Vlissengen Road, Subryanville, Prashad Nagar and Bel Air Park.

Earlier this month, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the power utility company, Albert Gordon announced that US$110M was needed to address the issue of ‘blackouts’ and explained that the existing infrastructure in the country is the main reason for the constant power outages.

Though an official request has not been made to Cabinet, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said the government will provide some necessary funds to ensure an improved supply of electricity to citizens.