Rape suspect who escaped custody recaptured with face masks

Rape accused Devon Ally, 21, who on January 2, 2018, escaped lawful custody at the La-Grange Police Station was recaptured after c ollaborative work between detectives of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara) and ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/ East Bank Essequibo).

According to the police, Ally, 21, a labourer of Westminster, West Bank Demerara (WBD) has since been charged with rape of a child under 16 years of age, assault committed on a female sibling and escaping from Lawful Custody.

Ally, who was arrested at a location at Beterverwagting ECD, is expected to appear at the Wales Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Two plastic face masks were found in his possession at the time of recapture, said the police.