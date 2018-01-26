Rape accused who escaped lawful custody gets bail- Police

Rape accused Devon Ally today appeared at the Wales Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Annette Singh and pleaded guilty to the offences of escaping from lawful custody and assault causing actual bodily harm.

According to a statement from the police, he was fined $30,000 or 16 weeks imprisonment for the escape and $25,000 or 2 months for the assault on a female sibling.



In respect of the rape charge, of a child under 16 years of age, of which he was not required to plead as the charge is indictable, he was granted his pre-trial liberty by being released on $200,000 bail and the case has been postponed to February 1, 2018, for a report.

Ally, 21, who on January 2, 2018, escaped lawful custody at the La-Grange Police Station was recaptured after collaborative work between detectives of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara) and ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/ East Bank Essequibo).

He was arrested at a location at Beterverwagting East Coast Demerara and, according to the police, two plastic face masks were found in his possession.