Recent Articles
‘No vote, no sex’ for Kenyan men
(BBC) A Kenyan MP has asked women to withhold sex from their husbands until they register as voters for the 8 August elections. Mishi Mboko,...
3 years jail for teen caught with 27 grams of cannabis
A teen hailing from Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) on Monday made his appearance before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan who jailed him for three years...
Guyanese can expect stagflation in 2017 – Ali
People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) point person on the economy, Irfaan Ali predicts a bleak year ahead characterised by a stagnant economy, increasing inflation (and...
NIS robbery: Special Constable placed under open arrest as hunt on for armed six
The Special Constable who was under close arrest in connection with the robbery committed on the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara...
Cross-dressing bandit wreaks havoc in Corentyne
A lone bandit brandishing a cutlass and wearing a maternity dress, broke into several homes in Upper Corentyne, Berbice over the weekend. Reports are the...
Ramjattan justifies breach of AFC’s constitution
− claims provision not exclusionary Incumbent Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader Khemraj Ramjattan has justified his intention to serve another term as leader of the...
Parking meters at schools an additional burden on teachers – GTU
By now everyone has felt the arrival of the parking meters in Georgetown, but the presence of two in front of the Bishops’ High...
Guyanese failure to repay loans skyrockets by 36%– former AFC Executive
…says rise of bad debts a salient feature of financial crisis The Guyana economy has been in free-fall post 2015 and the plummeting ability of...
Tobacco is the world’s greatest extra-judicial killer
Time long past to pass the Tobacco Control Bill in Guyana - Ramsammy (The following is a commentary/opinion piece written by DR. LESLIE RAMSAMMY, a...
CHPA wants to repossess large blocks of defaulting developers lands
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has sought legal advice on repossessing lands given out by the previous Administration to developers who have...