HARARE, Zimbabwe (AFP) — The West Indies snatched a spot at next year’s World Cup by edging to a five-run victory over Scotland on DLS method in Harare on Wednesday.

The two-time World Cup winners were bowled out for just 198 batting first, but rain forced an early finish with the game in the balance and Scotland on 125-5 with 14.4 overs remaining.

Jason Holder’s Windies claimed the penultimate place for the tournament in England and Wales, with Scotland knocked out of contention.