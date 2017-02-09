Racers Grand Prix salutes the ‘legend’ on June 10

(Jamaica Observer) Racers Track Club will pay tribute to its most outstanding athlete to date, Usian Bolt, the world record holder for the 100 and 200 metres, at the second staging of its highly successful Racers Grand Prix on Saturday, June 10.

“This year the Racers Grand Prix will be staged under the theme ‘Salute to the Legend’, which of course is honouring the career of the world’s greatest-ever sprinter and Racers member, Usain Bolt,” vice president of the club Dennis Gordon told the Jamaica Observer.

Bolt has indicated many times that he will be retiring from competitive running after the World Championships set for August this year in London, England, where he is expected to participate in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

“We know at Racers that Bolt is on the doorstep of retiring from the track after the World Championships in London, so we thought it was fitting that his own club honour him in a big way for the outstanding contribution he has made to world athletics and the honour and glory he has brought to Jamaica and Racers Track Club over several years,” Gordon said.

While the night of June 10 will belong to Bolt, the Racers vice-president further informed that other great athletes from Jamaica and overseas will be participating.

“While Bolt will obviously take centre stage on June 10, athletics fans can rest assured that Racers Track Club will have on parade other world-class athletes who will electrify the National Stadium.

“I am not at liberty to give at this time the names of the athletes who will be coming, as we are in the final stages of negotiating contracts with some of these athletes, but I can assure that Jamaica will see some of the biggest names in the sport on our track come June 10 at the National Stadium,” Gordon informed.

Last year at the first staging of the Racers Grand Prix, which received glowing praises for it precision and organisation, Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa announced himself with a bang when he won the 300m, and then went to the Rio Olympics where he won gold in the 400m in a new world record time of 43.03 seconds.