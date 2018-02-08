Pybus now serving CWI as High Performance Director

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Richard Pybus as its High-Performance Director.

Pybus previously served as CWI Director of Cricket from October 2013 to December 2016, overseeing WINDIES victories in two ICC World T20s, an ICC Women’s World T20 and an ICC U-19 World Cup.

Along with International Head Coach roles with Pakistan and Bangladesh, Pybus coached extensively in South Africa for Border, Titans and Cape Cobras, as well as Middlesex CCC in England, at domestic cricket level.

According to CWI, in this new role, Pybus will work alongside the Chairman of Selectors and all the technical coaches in the region to improve the high performance programmes and standards within franchise cricket.

His role will also include, among other things, standardizing coaching and preparation for regional teams and overseeing a talent identification programme from the Under-19 level all the way to the WINDIES International level.

“Pybus’ record with high performance programmes is well established. He is the most successful South African franchise coach of all time having won nine championships across all formats. The two-time South African coach of the year was part of a system that developed the likes of current South African, Captain Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel and A.B de Villiers” said CWI in a statement.

Pybus said: “I am delighted to be re-joining Cricket West Indies in this newly created role. I am looking forward to working with Jimmy Adams and the rest of the cricket department to improve standards within a system that I know well. My focus will be on developing our high performance programmes and helping to identify and coach the most talented cricketers in the Caribbean.”

Pybus’ appointment is for an initial term of two years. He will be based at the CWI Headquarters in Antigua.

The High-Performance programme aims to support the continued development of CWI regional franchise cricket and put systems in place to close the gap between regional franchise cricket and International cricket.