Public Health Dentist robbed by armed motorcycle bandits

Police are investigating and alleged robbery under arms committed on a 49-year-old dental surgeon attached to the Ministry of Public Health earlier today, resulting in the loss of cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

The victim has been identified as Dr Debra Skeete of Jasmine Avenue, Eccles Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

According to police information, the incident occurred at around 10:45hrs.

Skeete left her place of work at 10:00hrs in her car and went to a local bank where she reportedly deposited some money.

The woman then travelled to the Bounty supermarket in Grove on the East Bank of Demerara and made purchases.

Thereafter, enroute to her home, Skeete drove west into the two way street and parked facing north on the northern bridge.

It was then that she reportedly observed an unmasked male approaching her with a gun tucked into his waist.

The perpetrator reportedly walked up to the victim’s driver side door and demanded that she hand over her hand bag.

Upon seeing that the woman was hesistating, the suspect allegedly whipped out his gun, opened the car door and snatched her bag containing local and foreign currency, two cellphones, her bank, ID and NIS cards, among other things.

The bandit then reportedly ran to a waiting motorcycle driven by a masked man. The duo then made good their escape in an eastern direction.

INews was informed that the area was checked and persons were questioned but thus far, no useful information was received. (Ramona Luthi)