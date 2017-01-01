PSC wishes a peaceful and prosperous 2017 to all

As the year 2016 draws to a close, the Private Sector Commission reflects on achievements during the year and looks forward with confidence to the year 2017. The Commission said it has achieved much in 2016, in its collaboration with the Guyana Government, Government agencies, labour and civil society. It also values the bonds which have been created and strengthened with these.
“We have worked closely with all Government Ministries in 2016 and particularly the Ministries of Natural Resources, Public Security, Foreign Affairs, Business, Finance, and Public Infrastructure. Together we were able to establish the pivotal role that the private sector plays in nation building,” the PSC stated.
“We would like to express our gratitude to our members for their support throughout the year. In 2017, we will continue to engage all businesses going forward and we would work steadfastly to ensure their voices are heard. We encourage more investment in Guyana, and we will provide assistance to potential investors, as we feel that business plays an important role in the growth and development of any country,” the PSC stated in its New Year’s message.
As 2017 is here, the Private Sector Commission said it looks forward to an even closer and more productive collaboration with Government in all areas, and particularly in oil and gas, judicial reform, appointment of judges, examination of the feasibility of the Amaila Falls Project and an overall improvement in the investment climate.
The Private Sector Commission takes this opportunity to wish all a peaceful and prosperous 2017.